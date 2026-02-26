CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence Amid New Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into Reliance Communications, raiding the residence of its promoter, Anil Ambani, and the company's registered offices. The move follows the filing of a second case by CBI against Reliance Communications, prompted by a complaint from the Bank of Baroda dated February 24.

The complaint accuses Anil Ambani of conspiracy, cheating under the Indian Penal Code, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It alleges that loans amounting to over Rs 2,220 crores, taken by Reliance Communications, were diverted and misused through fictitious transactions, concealing irregularities in their books of accounts.

The account in question was deemed a Non-Performing Asset in 2017, but a court stay, petitioned by Anil Ambani, delayed its declaration until February 2026. CBI's ongoing investigation has already unveiled incriminating documents from the recent raids, igniting further scrutiny of the embattled corporation.

