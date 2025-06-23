Region on Edge: Iran Escalates Tensions with Missile Strikes
Iran launched missiles targeting US installations in Qatar and Iraq, escalating tensions after US airstrikes on Iranian facilities. The strikes prompted heightened security alerts in the Gulf region, with embassies advising citizens to seek shelter. Meanwhile, Israel conducted its operations in Iran, targeting command centres and military assets.
Intense tensions in the Middle East have surged following Iran's missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq. The strikes hit the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, marking a severe escalation after recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
US officials monitoring the situation confirmed the tracking of missiles launched from Iran. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine are in the Situation Room as the crisis unfolds. Iran's operation, named 'Operation Basharat al-Fath,' was reported by Iranian state TV, aiming at US bases in the region.
The Qatari government has temporarily closed its airspace amid the increased tensions. In response, the US Embassy in Doha issued alerts to citizens, advising caution. Meanwhile, Israeli forces targeted Iranian military assets, aiming to further destabilize Iran's command structures.
