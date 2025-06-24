Ceasefire Shattered: Israel Responds to Iran's Missile Attack

In a significant escalation, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has accused Iran of violating the newly established ceasefire, prompting him to direct the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to conduct intense strikes on regime targets in Tehran, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The situation intensified after Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel shortly after the ceasefire was agreed upon. Both missiles were intercepted successfully, according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir, who stated that, "In light of the grave violation of the ceasefire by the Iranian regime, we will strike with force," as per The Times of Israel's report.

Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command advised residents in northern Israel to exit bomb shelters following a missile attack from Iran. However, they were later instructed to return to shelters amid fears of further strikes. This development emerged despite Israel's agreement to a ceasefire proposal by US President Donald Trump. Katz thanked Trump and the US for their support in addressing the Iranian nuclear threat.

Prime Minister's Office confirmed Israel's intent to abide by the ceasefire, expressing readiness to respond decisively to any breaches. This announcement followed President Trump's declaration of a truce, averting further conflict shortly after an Iranian attack on US bases in the Middle East.

The conflict, initiated by Israel's airstrike on Iranian sites on June 13, has escalated with counterattacks from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, targeting key Israeli facilities. The US's recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites under "Operation Midnight Hammer" further fuelled tensions, resulting in Iran's retaliation against US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

