Ceasefire Tensions: Trump's Outburst Over Israel-Iran Violations

US President Donald Trump condemned Israel and Iran for violating a ceasefire he announced, accusing them of prolonged conflict without clear intention. Despite diplomatic engagements, hostilities resumed with missile strikes and air operations. Israel scaled down its aggression following US intervention.

US President Donald Trump has publicly condemned Israel and Iran for breaching a ceasefire agreement he announced earlier. In blunt remarks on social media and to reporters, Trump accused the nations of ongoing, aimless conflict, expressing disbelief at their actions: "So long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing," he declared.

In his posts on Truth Social, Trump urged Israel to withdraw its pilots, emphasizing the ceasefire's validity. He asserted that Israel is not planning an attack on Iran, advising peaceful gestures, "Plane Wave" towards Iran as the ceasefire takes hold.

Despite these assurances, tensions quickly flared anew. Iran launched missiles into Israel shortly after the ceasefire announcement, resulting in casualties and destruction. Escalations included further US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites under "Operation Midnight Hammer" and retaliatory attacks on American bases in Qatar. A phone call between Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu led to a de-escalation strategy, marked by a symbolic Israeli strike on an Iranian radar installation.

