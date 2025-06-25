Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Lands in Qingdao for Key SCO Defence Ministers Conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Qingdao for the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting. Key discussions will focus on regional security, counter-terrorism, and enhancing bilateral ties among member states. India emphasizes the importance of multilateralism and cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in China for SCO meet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Qingdao, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting, set to take place from June 25-26. Singh's arrival was marked by a warm reception from Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat.

The SCO, an alliance that includes India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian countries, aims at fostering regional stability and security via dialogue and cooperation. Ahead of the event, Singh tweeted his eagerness to present India's vision for global peace and his intent to advocate for unified efforts to eradicate terrorism.

During the meeting, discussions are anticipated to revolve around regional peace, international security, counter-terrorism, and collaboration among SCO member states' defence ministries. The Indian Ministry of Defence asserts its pledge to the SCO's mandates, promotes greater peace, and calls for comprehensive regional cooperation. Singh is also expected to hold bilateral talks with China and Russia.

Latest News

