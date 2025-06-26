Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism at SCO Meeting

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the nation's steadfast zero tolerance for terrorism. Singh warned that terrorist hubs are no longer immune from India's actions and stressed India's right to self-defense.

Singh underscored the importance of tackling extremism at its roots, particularly among youths. He emphasized the SCO's RATS mechanism's role in countering radicalization and insisted that countries supporting terrorism face consequences. Singh asserted that the SCO should openly criticize nations leveraging cross-border terrorism as policy tools.

He cited the 26 civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam attack, blamed on 'The Resistance Front,' a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy. Singh explained India's swift 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terror infrastructure. Singh called for united global condemnation against terrorism, stating the imperative to hold its enablers accountable.

The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting from June 25-26 brought together defense leaders from India, China, Russia, and Central Asia to discuss peace and security. Established in 2001, the SCO fosters regional stability via cooperation; India became a full member in 2017, with China as 2025 Chair under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.'