Operation Sindhu: Lifeline from Iran Brings Nationals Home

Operation Sindhu successfully evacuated 272 Indian and 3 Nepalese nationals from Iran, increasing the total number brought home to 3,426. The Ministry of External Affairs coordinated these efforts amid escalating tensions in Iran. Evacuees expressed gratitude for India's timely intervention and arrangements during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:21 IST
Evacuees from Iran arrive in New Delhi as part of Operation Sindhu (Image: X @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindhu's mission to rescue stranded nationals reached another milestone as a special flight carrying 272 Indian citizens and three Nepalese individuals arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, at 5:31 AM IST on June 26. This development, confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs, marks the return of a total of 3,426 Indians from the embattled region.

The operation, undertaken in light of recent hostilities between Iran and Israel, received accolades from evacuees. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the latest efforts via social media, praising the efficient coordination. Among the grateful passengers were several Nepalese nationals, who expressed their heartfelt thanks for the rescue from conflict-affected Iran.

Previous operations had already brought many back home, with a recent flight landing the day before, increasing the total evacuees to 3,154 prior to the current arrivals. Many, including Indian students and expatriates, voiced their relief and appreciation for India's swift action in the face of adversity, highlighting the readiness and support provided by the Indian Embassy.

