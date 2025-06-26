Left Menu

India Stands Firm at SCO: No Joint Declaration Amid Terrorism Concerns

India declined to sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's joint declaration due to the omission of the Pahalgam terror attack, instead of highlighting incidents in Pakistan. Defence Minister Singh urged decisive action against terrorism and criticized nations harboring terrorists, emphasizing unity within the SCO for regional peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:12 IST
India Stands Firm at SCO: No Joint Declaration Amid Terrorism Concerns
Rajnath Singh in China's Qingdao for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India has refused to endorse a joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Qingdao, China, citing omissions related to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India's government sources confirmed. New Delhi took issue with the document's failure to mention the April 22 attack, which killed 26 civilians.

In his address to the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the bloc to adopt a firm stance against terrorism, stressing that peace and prosperity cannot coexist with such threats. Singh advocated for decisive actions against terrorism and weapons of mass destruction in possession of non-state actors.

Targeting Pakistan without naming it directly, Singh stated that countries aiding terrorism should face repercussions. New Delhi underscored its zero-tolerance policy for terrorism, highlighting operations like the recent Op Sindoor aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructures. Singh urged SCO members to uphold sovereignty and mutual trust for better regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025