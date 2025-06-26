India Stands Firm at SCO: No Joint Declaration Amid Terrorism Concerns
India declined to sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's joint declaration due to the omission of the Pahalgam terror attack, instead of highlighting incidents in Pakistan. Defence Minister Singh urged decisive action against terrorism and criticized nations harboring terrorists, emphasizing unity within the SCO for regional peace and security.
- Country:
- China
India has refused to endorse a joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Qingdao, China, citing omissions related to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India's government sources confirmed. New Delhi took issue with the document's failure to mention the April 22 attack, which killed 26 civilians.
In his address to the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the bloc to adopt a firm stance against terrorism, stressing that peace and prosperity cannot coexist with such threats. Singh advocated for decisive actions against terrorism and weapons of mass destruction in possession of non-state actors.
Targeting Pakistan without naming it directly, Singh stated that countries aiding terrorism should face repercussions. New Delhi underscored its zero-tolerance policy for terrorism, highlighting operations like the recent Op Sindoor aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructures. Singh urged SCO members to uphold sovereignty and mutual trust for better regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
