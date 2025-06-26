Grief Stricken Yet Defiant: A Mother's Plea in the Face of Tragedy

At the Mastung Press Club, the mother of 17-year-old Ehsan Shah, who was killed by Frontier Corps personnel, delivered a poignant address. Overcome with emotion, she questioned, 'Why was my son murdered?', emphasizing that Ehsan, who was unarmed, was targeted merely for his Baloch identity as he traveled for Eid shopping.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), an FC soldier, upon shooting Ehsan, remarked to his superior about the boy's innocence, yet he lay mortally wounded. Allegations have surfaced that Ehsan's friend was detained and coerced into silence, while the family faced misleading statements and intimidation when seeking justice.

Echoing the grief, Ehsan's mother implored other Baloch families to resist oppression and voice their grievances. The BYC condemned the incident as part of a wider pattern of state-sanctioned violations against the Baloch community, urging both local and international human rights organizations to take action against such extrajudicial killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)