UAE Tourism Triumph: Economic Growth and Sustainability Shine

The UAE's tourism sector marked exceptional growth in 2024, contributing AED 257.3 billion to the GDP. Supported by strong international visitor spending and domestic tourism, the sector shows resilience and sustainability commitment. Key markets include India, UK, and Russia, projecting further growth in visitor spending for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:36 IST
Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) unveiled a report highlighting the remarkable growth of the UAE's travel and tourism sector in 2024, contributing AED 257.3 billion to the GDP, up 3.2% from 2023 and 26% from 2019. This positions the UAE as a global leader in tourism growth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded the sector's triumphs, noting international visitor spending surged past AED 217 billion, placing the UAE among the top seven global destinations for tourist spending. He emphasized the nation's commitment to welcoming tourists, attracting investors, and fostering a vibrant living and tourism environment.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, credited strategic initiatives for bolstering the sector. The inclusion of enhanced infrastructure and cultural offerings has elevated the UAE's global appeal. With WTTC's support and recent appointments, the UAE aims to boost GDP contributions and hotel stays significantly by 2031.

