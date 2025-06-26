Left Menu

India Clarifies Stance on Iranian Oil Imports Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

India's Ministry of External Affairs announced its crude oil import decisions are driven by market dynamics and global situations. The ministry expressed concerns over tensions in West Asia, urging peaceful resolutions. India monitors the IAEA’s updates on radiation at affected sites in Iran, advocating dialogue for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:39 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has sought to clarify its stance on crude oil imports from Iran, stressing that its decisions are guided by market dynamics and global circumstances. In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that energy procured from abroad is based on practical considerations.

Additionally, the Ministry expressed significant concerns over the escalating tensions in West Asia, highlighting the Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and universities. Responding to inquiries regarding the targeted attacks, the MEA reiterated India's steadfast dedication to peace and diplomatic resolutions.

The spokesperson pointed out that India remains vigilant in following updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning radiation consequences at the affected sites in Iran. Jaiswal urged a return to constructive dialogue to quickly re-establish peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

