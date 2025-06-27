Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: NTT Revolutionizes Global Communication at Osaka Kansai World Expo

The Osaka Kansai World Expo in Japan showcased global cultures, arts, and technologies with NTT's groundbreaking IOWN technology, enabling seamless real-time communication and an innovative Kabuki performance combining virtual and live elements. This technology significantly reduces energy consumption, aiming to protect the environment.

NTT Senior Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Kawazoe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The recent Osaka Kansai World Expo in Japan highlighted a fascinating array of cultures, arts, and technologies from around the world. A key attraction was the groundbreaking technology presented by Japan's leading ICT firm, NTT, known as IOWN.

IOWN technology facilitated seamless, real-time communication between Japan and Taiwan, showcasing high capacity and improved energy efficiency. NTT's contribution to an innovative Kabuki play adaptation, featuring a virtual star, Hatsune Miku, alongside live performers, was a major highlight.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, NTT's Senior Executive Vice President, noted the performance's success in attracting younger audiences to Kabuki. The latest show featured a collaborative presentation between Japan and Taiwan with no noticeable delays, thanks to IOWN technology. Kawazoe emphasized the environmental benefits of reducing energy consumption significantly at the Expo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

