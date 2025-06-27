Breaking Barriers: NTT Revolutionizes Global Communication at Osaka Kansai World Expo

The recent Osaka Kansai World Expo in Japan highlighted a fascinating array of cultures, arts, and technologies from around the world. A key attraction was the groundbreaking technology presented by Japan's leading ICT firm, NTT, known as IOWN.

IOWN technology facilitated seamless, real-time communication between Japan and Taiwan, showcasing high capacity and improved energy efficiency. NTT's contribution to an innovative Kabuki play adaptation, featuring a virtual star, Hatsune Miku, alongside live performers, was a major highlight.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, NTT's Senior Executive Vice President, noted the performance's success in attracting younger audiences to Kabuki. The latest show featured a collaborative presentation between Japan and Taiwan with no noticeable delays, thanks to IOWN technology. Kawazoe emphasized the environmental benefits of reducing energy consumption significantly at the Expo.

