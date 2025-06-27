Left Menu

Outrage in Dhaka: Temple Demolition Sparks Protests and Pleas for Restoration

The demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway has ignited protests from the local Hindu community. The loss is deeply mourned, and demands for a new place of worship arise. Authorities claim the temple was illegally situated, while minority groups condemn the lack of prior notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:52 IST
A local woman breaks down after demolition of Dhaka's only Durga temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka's Khilkhet area by Bangladesh Railway authorities has ignited widespread protests from the local Hindu community and minority groups. Outraged residents demand justice and the restoration of their only place of worship in the vicinity.

Local residents expressed their sorrow, with one woman stating the heartbreak of having no place to pray. As Durga Puja approaches, community members urgently appeal to the government for a makeshift temple to alleviate their distress, highlighting the temple's importance as the sole site for weekly religious gatherings and prasada offerings.

Protesters, including the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, gathered in Dhaka's Shahbagh. They condemned the violent demolition, executed without prior notice, leaving Hindu devotees in distress. The Bangladesh Railway cited illegal construction on their land, yet the community decried the government's inaction and lack of acknowledgment of their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

