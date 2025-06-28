Taiwan's Household Deregistration Deadline Sparks Controversy

As the June 30 deadline looms, a significant number of Chinese spouses in Taiwan have complied with the requirement to submit proof of household deregistration in China, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) relayed through a Central News Agency report. Of the 12,146 individuals who were mandated to provide proof, 5,534 have fulfilled this obligation, according to Liang Wen-chieh, MAC's deputy head and spokesperson.

Notably, 2,572 individuals who qualify for exemptions or deferrals have submitted affidavits instead. The requirement, outlined by the National Immigration Agency (NIA) in April, stems from legal stipulations that prohibit Taiwanese residents from maintaining household registrations in China.

Critics, such as Liao, have argued that the directive represents a political maneuver and poses undue challenges, especially for those whose local Chinese records may no longer exist. The decision, framed against the backdrop of anti-China sentiment, has sparked debate over its potential severity if spouses lose their citizen rights over documentation issues.

