Left Menu

Taiwan's Household Deregistration Deadline Sparks Controversy

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reports that many Chinese spouses have complied with the proof of household deregistration requirement. Criticism arises over the policy's abruptness and perceived political motivations, with challenges faced by spouses in securing documentation from China cited as significant obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:14 IST
Taiwan's Household Deregistration Deadline Sparks Controversy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

As the June 30 deadline looms, a significant number of Chinese spouses in Taiwan have complied with the requirement to submit proof of household deregistration in China, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) relayed through a Central News Agency report. Of the 12,146 individuals who were mandated to provide proof, 5,534 have fulfilled this obligation, according to Liang Wen-chieh, MAC's deputy head and spokesperson.

Notably, 2,572 individuals who qualify for exemptions or deferrals have submitted affidavits instead. The requirement, outlined by the National Immigration Agency (NIA) in April, stems from legal stipulations that prohibit Taiwanese residents from maintaining household registrations in China.

Critics, such as Liao, have argued that the directive represents a political maneuver and poses undue challenges, especially for those whose local Chinese records may no longer exist. The decision, framed against the backdrop of anti-China sentiment, has sparked debate over its potential severity if spouses lose their citizen rights over documentation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025