Tehran Mourns as Iran Commemorates Fallen in 'Decisive Victory'

Thousands in Tehran paid homage to fallen IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, during a somber procession, amid heightened tensions with Israel. Iran's leadership hailed the nation's resilience against Israeli strikes, claiming a decisive victory in the 12-Day War despite significant losses on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:08 IST
Mourners gather in Tehran for funeral of IRGC and scientists killed (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Iran

In a somber display of national grief and solidarity, thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Saturday to honor fallen members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), nuclear scientists, and civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes. The procession moved through Tehran's Azadi Square, with attendees waving national flags and casting rose petals upon the coffins.

High-profile figures, including Iran's President Mansour Pezeshkian and Esmail Qaani, head of the IRGC's Quds Force, attended the emotive event. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi praised the Iranian people's resilience against nuclear-armed regimes, asserting their strengthened resolve in defending national honor.

Despite Iran's official count of 627 casualties, media restrictions have hampered external verification. Israel reported 28 deaths during the conflict, which it dubbed Operation Rising Lion. Nonetheless, Israeli forces claimed substantial damage to Iran's missile infrastructure ahead of a US-brokered ceasefire. Ayatollah Khamenei lauded what he termed Iran's decisive victory over US and Israeli forces, emphasizing Iran's readiness against future threats.

