Protests in Balochistan Erupt Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killing

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised alarms across Balochistan as waves of protests and strikes respond to the alleged extrajudicial killing of Zeeshan Zaheer, a committed member of the BYC. According to BYC posts on X, the killing was perpetrated by what they describe as state-backed death squads.

A complete shutter-down strike was staged on July 4 in Chaghi, Nokundi, and Dalbandin, bringing shops, markets, and public transport services to a halt. Residents united to demand justice for Zaheer and to protest ongoing state repression. The strike, a BYC initiative, underlined the region's call for accountability and justice.

In Dalbandin, a large BYC-led protest rally took place, featuring men and women marching through the streets denouncing extrajudicial violence and enforced disappearances. A parallel rally in Nushki emphasized the ongoing human rights crisis, pointing to Zaheer's family's tragedy. The BYC has urged international human rights bodies and the UN to investigate the incident as part of a broader pattern of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)