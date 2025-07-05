Tragic Building Collapse in Lyari: Death Toll Rises Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The death toll in the tragic collapse of a six-storey residential building in Karachi's Lyari neighborhood has climbed to 12, with rescue officials confirming the recovery of additional bodies from the rubble, reports ARY News.

Rescue efforts led to the retrieval of nine individuals, including five women, now receiving medical treatment. Karachi's Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab indicated that around 20 people remain trapped as efforts persist. A total of 19 survivors have been rescued, six of whom were treated and discharged, while three are still under medical care, according to ARY News.

Investigations reveal the Sindh Building Control Authority had long deemed the structure unsafe, issuing evacuation notices that many residents claim they never received. Commissioner Hassan Naqvi pinpointed responsibility at residents of precarious buildings, emphasizing the undesirability of forced evictions. The adjacent building has also suffered structural damage, adding urgency to the ongoing rescue operations, reports ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)