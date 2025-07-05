Left Menu

Tensions Rise: China's Military Moves Near Taiwan Amid Han Kuang Drills

China's recent military maneuvers around Taiwan have provoked criticism from the US, as 41 aircraft and eight vessels were spotted near the island. Taiwan's forces are on high alert ahead of upcoming Han Kuang exercises, aimed at boosting defense readiness. The US calls China's actions 'irresponsible.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:43 IST
US Department of State official logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China's intensified military activities around Taiwan, coinciding with the nation's annual Han Kuang exercises, have sparked sharp criticism from the United States. According to reports from the Taipei Times, the US has labeled Beijing's actions as illegitimate and destabilizing. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported the detection of 41 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels near the island within a 24-hour period, which ended at 6 am on a recent day.

Of particular concern, 27 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, encroaching into Taiwan's designated air defense identification zones (ADIZ) in the north, central, and southwestern regions, the Taipei Times noted. In response, Taiwan has mobilized its armed forces, including patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, to monitor and counter potential threats as the live-fire drills of the Han Kuang exercises commence. The exercises, extended to July 18, underscore the island's focus on ensuring national security.

A US Department of State spokesperson underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to global security, condemning China's military threats as "irresponsible" and urging Beijing to avoid actions that could escalate regional tensions, as reported by the Taipei Times. While Taiwan's defense ministry noted a Chinese carrier rocket traversed its southwestern ADIZ, it highlighted that the trajectory posed no direct threat. As Taiwan's military tracked the rocket, launched from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Centre toward the western Pacific, the US reinforced its support for Taiwan amidst ongoing Chinese military, economic, and diplomatic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

