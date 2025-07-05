Elon Musk Threatens GOP Over Trump's Mega Bill in Political Showdown

Elon Musk is at the center of a political storm after threatening to oppose Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump's significant legislative bill. According to The Hill's report, Musk declared that his mission would be to ensure those Republican supporters lose their primary elections, indicating his determination as he seeks political impact.

Republicans have expressed concerns, condemning Musk's comments as unhelpful during a challenging political climate. A consultant involved in Senate race campaigns highlighted the detrimental effect of intraparty conflicts on resource allocation, particularly in challenging election cycles.

Musk's disapproval stems from the bill's potential impact on the national deficit. Despite his past support for Trump, including substantial donations to his America PAC, Musk's recent opposition marks a significant departure. Meanwhile, Trump's allies, dismissing Musk's threats, continue to prioritize the former president's endorsement. Musk's criticism raises questions about his future political and business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)