Global Diplomacy: PM Modi Strengthens International Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a series of high-stakes diplomatic meetings, showcasing India's commitment to fostering international alliances. In a significant interaction, Modi met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to express gratitude for Malaysia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and to discuss the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement.

During talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Modi explored avenues for economic collaboration, particularly in boosting India's digital solutions like UPI in Cuba. Further discussions centered around integrating traditional Indian medicine into Cuba's healthcare and enhancing access to Indian pharmaceuticals, potentially transforming Cuba's medical landscape.

Additionally, Modi held brief discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, emphasizing India's readiness to strengthen ties with global partners. These diplomatic moves underline India's strategic prioritization of international relations and economic diplomacy.

