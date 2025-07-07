Left Menu

BYC Condemns Police Crackdown on Peaceful Rally in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee denounces police crackdown on a peaceful rally in Hub Chowki, protesting the alleged state-backed killing of Zeeshan Zaheer. The protest, involving women and children, was met with tear gas and arrests. BYC demands detainees' immediate release and criticizes the suppression of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:41 IST
BYC Condemns Police Crackdown on Peaceful Rally in Balochistan
Representative Image (Image: X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Hub administration for its violent suppression of a peaceful rally at Hub Chowki. The rally aimed to protest the alleged extrajudicial killing of Komitee's Zeeshan Zaheer by a state-supported death squad. The act was described as 'shameful' and a grave violation of human rights.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, BYC expressed indignation at the crackdown, highlighting that the protest saw participation from women, children, and relatives of those forcibly disappeared. Despite the rally's peaceful conduct, the police reportedly used aerial firing and tear gas soon after the event ended, arresting several participants, including four women and human rights activist Abdullah Baloch. More than 20 hours after their arrests, no legal proceedings have been initiated, and their locations remain unknown.

Criticism also extended to authorities' refusal to grant legal access to the detainees. BYC noted that lawyers from the District Bar Council faced harassment when they attempted to assist those arrested. The police, allegedly under pressure from intelligence agencies, did not divulge any information. Simultaneously, the District Bar Hub condemned the administration's actions, calling them unlawful and unconstitutional. BYC emphasized that state repression of constitutionally protected protests exacerbates public despair and instability.

BYC urged the immediate release of all detainees, accountability for the crackdown, and protection for the families of missing persons. Reaffirming its dedication to peaceful resistance, BYC stated, "The right to constitutional struggle and the dignity of citizens are non-negotiable. We will continue to stand with the oppressed in their pursuit of justice." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025