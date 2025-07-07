BYC Condemns Police Crackdown on Peaceful Rally in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Hub administration for its violent suppression of a peaceful rally at Hub Chowki. The rally aimed to protest the alleged extrajudicial killing of Komitee's Zeeshan Zaheer by a state-supported death squad. The act was described as 'shameful' and a grave violation of human rights.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, BYC expressed indignation at the crackdown, highlighting that the protest saw participation from women, children, and relatives of those forcibly disappeared. Despite the rally's peaceful conduct, the police reportedly used aerial firing and tear gas soon after the event ended, arresting several participants, including four women and human rights activist Abdullah Baloch. More than 20 hours after their arrests, no legal proceedings have been initiated, and their locations remain unknown.

Criticism also extended to authorities' refusal to grant legal access to the detainees. BYC noted that lawyers from the District Bar Council faced harassment when they attempted to assist those arrested. The police, allegedly under pressure from intelligence agencies, did not divulge any information. Simultaneously, the District Bar Hub condemned the administration's actions, calling them unlawful and unconstitutional. BYC emphasized that state repression of constitutionally protected protests exacerbates public despair and instability.

BYC urged the immediate release of all detainees, accountability for the crackdown, and protection for the families of missing persons. Reaffirming its dedication to peaceful resistance, BYC stated, "The right to constitutional struggle and the dignity of citizens are non-negotiable. We will continue to stand with the oppressed in their pursuit of justice." (ANI)

