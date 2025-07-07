Left Menu

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Celebration of Legacy Amid Tensions

Tibetan Buddhists celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with cultural and religious fervor. The event highlighted ongoing tensions over the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, with China asserting control over the process while the Indian government emphasized religious freedom. The mixed messages reflect geopolitical complexities surrounding the spiritual leader's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:04 IST
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Celebration of Legacy Amid Tensions
Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tibetan Buddhist community marked the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama on Sunday, emphasizing it as a celebration of unity, identity, and compassion. Tibetan monk Kunga Lama described the event as a profound occasion for expressing cultural values, highlighting the Dalai Lama as a symbol for the community's enduring spirit.

Special prayers were offered for the Dalai Lama's longevity and those affected by recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and globally. A notable moment during the event was the appearance of a young monk believed to be the reincarnation of a Nyingma school leader, underscoring the day's deep symbolic importance.

Meanwhile, the celebration was set against a backdrop of political tension over the Dalai Lama's reincarnation. China maintained its stance on the Dalai Lama's succession as an internal matter, disallowing external interference. India's response affirmed its commitment to religious freedom, with officials noting the Dalai Lama's autonomy in selecting his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025