Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Celebration of Legacy Amid Tensions

The Tibetan Buddhist community marked the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama on Sunday, emphasizing it as a celebration of unity, identity, and compassion. Tibetan monk Kunga Lama described the event as a profound occasion for expressing cultural values, highlighting the Dalai Lama as a symbol for the community's enduring spirit.

Special prayers were offered for the Dalai Lama's longevity and those affected by recent natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and globally. A notable moment during the event was the appearance of a young monk believed to be the reincarnation of a Nyingma school leader, underscoring the day's deep symbolic importance.

Meanwhile, the celebration was set against a backdrop of political tension over the Dalai Lama's reincarnation. China maintained its stance on the Dalai Lama's succession as an internal matter, disallowing external interference. India's response affirmed its commitment to religious freedom, with officials noting the Dalai Lama's autonomy in selecting his successor.

