Tragic Blaze in Peshawar: Four Dead, Three Injured in Kochi Bazaar Fire

A fierce blaze tore through a residence in the densely packed Kochi Bazaar area of Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving three others injured, according to Geo News. Firefighters from the emergency service, Rescue 1122, managed to save three people initially, transporting them to a hospital in critical condition, but all succumbed to their injuries.

The fourth casualty, who was rescued later, also died from severe burns post-hospitalization. Three survivors are receiving treatment for burn injuries in the hospital's specialized unit, Geo News noted.

The inferno caused widespread disruption, cutting power in Kochi Bazaar and adjacent Chowk Nasir Khan. It required six fire trucks and a 40-strong crew to bring the fire under control during an extended operation. Two firefighters collapsed during the mission from heat and smoke inhalation, as confirmed by Rescue 1122. The narrow, congested alleyways proved to be a significant obstacle for the firefighting teams.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the first water tanker depleted rapidly, while another fire vehicle encountered mechanical issues with its hose and fittings, necessitating the dispatch of a third unit to continue fighting the flames. Further information is pending, according to Geo News.