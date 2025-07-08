Trailblazing Indian Fighter Pilot's Stellar Voyage: Group Captain Shukla at ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's pioneering astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) under Axiom Mission 4, inspired students in Meghalaya's NESAC, expressing his belief in the potential of Indian youth to explore space.

Having launched to the ISS on June 25, Shukla recounted his journey, likening astronaut training to his experiences as an Indian Air Force fighter pilot. He emphasized the rigorous data training crucial for adapting to space travel's distinct challenges.

The astronaut detailed the unique conditions aboard the ISS, noting microgravity's impact on physical health and the need for exercise to counteract muscle and bone loss. Shukla highlighted safety training for emergencies and shared the awe of viewing Earth from space.