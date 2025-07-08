Left Menu

Climate Crisis: Sindh's Battle with Extreme Weather

Sindh, Pakistan, faces the brunt of climate change, with extreme weather events exacerbating poverty, damaging agriculture, and threatening public health. The region's reliance on farming intensifies economic vulnerabilities, as floods and heatwaves wreak havoc, highlighting an urgent need for robust governance and international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:37 IST
Climate Crisis: Sindh's Battle with Extreme Weather
Floods in Pakistan (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Climate change has emerged as an immediate threat, wreaking havoc on communities across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. Extreme weather events, food insecurity, and health crises are intensifying at an alarming rate, according to a report by Dawn on Tuesday. Pakistan's geographic and economic factors make it one of the most climate-vulnerable nations globally.

In 2022, Sindh faced unprecedented rainfall, exceeding the 30-year average by over 400 percent. Floods demolished nearly 1.9 million homes and claimed 799 lives, including those of 338 children. The rural economy suffered dramatically, with over 4.4 million acres of farmland damaged and 800,000 livestock lost, heavily impacting agriculture, which accounts for the majority of regional employment and a significant portion of the GDP.

The World Bank's report, 'South Asia's Hotspot,' highlights Sindh's vulnerabilities, emphasizing the challenges ahead if temperatures rise by 2.4 degrees Celsius by 2050. This could lead to shorter winters, crop failures, and heightened health risks. Dawn underlined the imperative need for strong local governance, regional cooperation, and international support to mitigate these climate threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025