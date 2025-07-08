Bangladesh-Turkiye Strengthen Defense Ties with Strategic Cooperation

In an effort to enhance bilateral defense cooperation, Turkiye has expressed its commitment to support Bangladesh's defense industry. This reassurance came from Turkiye's Secretary of Defence Industries, H.E. Prof. Haluk Gorgun, during his recent visit to Dhaka. Prof. Gorgun met with Bangladesh Army's Chief of Staff, discussing the progress and potential growth in defense ties between the two nations.

The Secretary assured Bangladesh of Turkiye's extended cooperation, emphasizing on the development of modern military equipment and defense technologies. This visit follows earlier meetings where high-ranking Bangladeshi military officials visited Turkiye, setting the stage for discussions on technology transfer initiatives and other collaborative prospects.

The growing defense relationship is evidenced by Bangladesh's increasing purchase of Turkish defense equipment, including drones. With this cooperation intensifying, Bangladesh continues to diversify its military procurement under the 'Forces Goal 2023' initiative, traditionally relying on suppliers like China for its defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)