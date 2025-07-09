Young India Speaks: Survey Reveals Growing Foreign Policy Confidence Amid China Concerns

India's national security framework is undergoing a transformation, influenced by historical contexts, geographical realities, geopolitical rivalries, and the rapid advancement of technology, as articulated by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, at the Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) Foreign Policy Survey launch in New Delhi.

This event saw the release of the survey's fourth edition, developed with Impetus Research, and conducted from July to September 2024. It captures insights from 5,050 urban youth, revealing their perceptions of India's foreign policy and strategic partnerships amid a volatile global landscape.

Before the re-election of President Trump and Operation Sindoor, data indicated increased confidence in India's foreign policy, with 88% backing it. Yet, concerns over Sino-Indian relations rose, with 66% unhappy with current ties — a notable increase since 2023. The survey marks border conflicts, terrorism, cybersecurity, and climate change as key issues for Indian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)