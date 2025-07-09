Left Menu

Young India Speaks: Survey Reveals Growing Foreign Policy Confidence Amid China Concerns

The Observer Research Foundation's latest survey uncovers Indian urban youth's evolving foreign policy perceptions, highlighting confidence in India’s approach despite rising concerns over China relations. The study, covering 5,050 participants, identifies the India-China border conflict as a major issue, reflecting geopolitical challenges impacting national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:04 IST
Young India Speaks: Survey Reveals Growing Foreign Policy Confidence Amid China Concerns
CDS General Anil Chauhan launches ORF's Foreign Policy Survey 2024 (Photo/ORF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's national security framework is undergoing a transformation, influenced by historical contexts, geographical realities, geopolitical rivalries, and the rapid advancement of technology, as articulated by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, at the Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) Foreign Policy Survey launch in New Delhi.

This event saw the release of the survey's fourth edition, developed with Impetus Research, and conducted from July to September 2024. It captures insights from 5,050 urban youth, revealing their perceptions of India's foreign policy and strategic partnerships amid a volatile global landscape.

Before the re-election of President Trump and Operation Sindoor, data indicated increased confidence in India's foreign policy, with 88% backing it. Yet, concerns over Sino-Indian relations rose, with 66% unhappy with current ties — a notable increase since 2023. The survey marks border conflicts, terrorism, cybersecurity, and climate change as key issues for Indian youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025