China Condemns Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Rising Tensions

China has issued a strong condemnation following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, labeling it a "grave violation" of Iran's sovereignty. The move comes amidst escalating tensions, with China calling for an immediate halt to the US-Israeli military assaults on Iran.

In response to the growing crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The two nations, both key allies of Iran, are advocating for diplomatic channels to be prioritized, underscoring the need for dialogue to de-escalate the situation.

China, which procures significant oil and gas from Iran, reiterated its opposition to the use of force in international relations. Both Beijing and Moscow are emphasizing the importance of adhering to UN principles, with coordinated efforts to push for peace and stability in the region.

