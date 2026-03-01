Left Menu

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, seeking a ceasefire and talks to prevent wider conflict. Wang discussed concerns with Russia's Sergei Lavrov. China's embassy in Israel urged citizens to evacuate, following killed Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. Chinese nationals have been affected by retaliatory strikes.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced fierce criticism against the recent U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting Iran, urging an immediate halt to violence and calling for renewed diplomatic talks to avoid further regional instability.

In a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, both ministers condemned the attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, emphasizing the importance of respecting Gulf states' security interests through political means, according to state reports.

The conflict's repercussions are being felt internationally, with Xinhua agency lambasting the action as a stark violation of international norms. As safety concerns mount, Chinese citizens in the region have been advised to evacuate, and airlines like Cathay Group have suspended flights through affected Middle East zones.

