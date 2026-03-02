Tensions Escalate: US-Israel Offensive Strikes Iran Following Khamenei's Death

In a dramatic escalation, the United States and Israel launched a series of major strikes against Iran, targeting strategic military facilities and resulting in over 200 fatalities. The strikes are in response to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a move that has further ignited tensions in the region.

Iran responded with retaliatory missile and drone attacks, extending their reach beyond the US and Israeli targets to include Gulf Arab states. This escalation marks the first known American casualties, with reports confirming three US service members killed. Gulf states have asserted their right to self-defense, contributing to a volatile and expanding conflict.

The international community remains on edge as violence continues to spread. The US and its allies have hinted at potential diplomatic engagements, while President Trump has signaled readiness to engage with Iran's new leadership, advising against any retaliation with threats of unprecedented force.

(With inputs from agencies.)