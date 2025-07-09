Herzog Calls for Strategic Diplomacy at National Security Graduation
At Israel's National Security College graduation, President Herzog emphasized the need for strategic alliances post-conflict. Addressing senior officials, he urged for a balance of military prowess and diplomatic efforts, highlighting the importance of the U.S. and other allies in regional stability and peace initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In Tel Aviv, at the graduation of Israel's National Security College, President Isaac Herzog highlighted the significance of post-conflict strategic planning.
Addressing key military and civilian figures, he called for a mix of military strength and diplomacy amid Israel's ongoing regional conflicts. Herzog praised long-standing alliances, especially with the United States.
He emphasized victorious military campaigns against Iranian threats, urging an expansion of partnerships. Herzog's call to action focused on peace and the necessity for Israel to engage proactively in regional normalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDF Neutralizes Key Hezbollah Financial Leader Linked to Iran in Precision Airstrike
IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces UPI Payments for NRIs Using International Mobile Numbers
IDFC FIRST Bank Empowers NRIs with Seamless UPI Integration
IDF Destroys Hezbollah Intelligence Hub in Southern Lebanon
IDF Airstrike Targets Hezbollah Site in Southern Lebanon