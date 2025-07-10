Escalating Tensions: Russia's Massive Aerial Assault on Kyiv

Russia intensified its military actions against Ukraine by launching a massive aerial assault on Kyiv and its surrounding regions. Utilizing 741 weapons, including 728 drones, the attack marks one of the largest since the 2022 conflict began. Ukrainian defenses managed to neutralize 718 threats in this severe escalation.

Despite these efforts, the main strike targeted Lutsk, igniting fires and causing destruction in multiple regions such as Dnipro, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv, among others. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for severe sanctions against Russian oil, urging global partners to take decisive actions against Moscow's aggression.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister emphasized the terror brought by these attacks, highlighting the urgent need to reinforce air defenses. Calls for immediate international intervention intensified, with demands for swift passage of US and EU sanctions. The attack coincides with the European Court of Human Rights' findings of Russia's continuous human rights violations in Ukraine.

