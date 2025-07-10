Left Menu

ASEAN Calls for Calm to Safeguard South China Sea Amid Rising US-China Tensions

At an ASEAN-China meeting, regional leaders called for peace and wisdom in handling South China Sea disputes. Geopolitical tensions between the US and China pose threats to security and trade. ASEAN stresses the importance of a Code of Conduct and remains committed to neutrality amidst escalating pressures.

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a call for restraint from all parties involved in the South China Sea disputes, emphasizing the need for wisdom and prudence to preserve regional peace and global trade. The appeal comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

At the ASEAN-China meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan cautioned that escalating tensions could jeopardize regional security and the global economy. He highlighted the delicate balance ASEAN nations face, as they rely on US security assurances while maintaining strong trade links with China.

Hasan underscored the urgency of concluding a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea and expressed optimism about achieving this with the commitment of involved parties. The meeting also saw high-level diplomacy with China, Russia, and the US participating, underscoring the region's strategic importance.

