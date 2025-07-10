Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina's Tribunal Orders: New Developments in Bangladesh Uprising Case

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh has initiated trials against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes during the July Movement of 2024. Charged with ordering violence against protesters, Hasina faces legal proceedings alongside former officials. The tribunal has set hearings for early August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:12 IST
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the initiation of trials against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She faces accusations of ordering the killing of protesters during the student-led July Movement of 2024, events that eventually led to her ousting.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam disclosed this news to the press, affirming that the ICT has asked for a trial into her alleged involvement. Hasina, alongside former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, is formally charged with crimes against humanity.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has brought five charges against the accused. The tribunal plans to proceed with the prosecution's opening statement hearings on August 3 and 4, as reported by the Daily Star.

Despite the gravity of accusations, only Mamun appeared before the tribunal. Meanwhile, the ICT had already sentenced Hasina to six months in prison in a separate contempt of court case. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League leader Shakil Alam Bulbul faced contempt charges for their comments about the July uprising case, further complicating the judicial scenario.

Following Sheikh Hasina's removal, an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was established. These charges mark another chapter in the complex political landscape of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

