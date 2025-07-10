Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebels Target Israel Amid Maritime Offensive

In a significant escalation of tensions, Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a ballistic missile targeting Israel's Ben Gurion airport, after sinking two commercial ships in the Red Sea earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. The attack is part of the Houthis' increased military pressure in support of Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced a 'qualitative military operation' against Israel, claiming responsibility for the attempted strike. The Israeli military confirmed the incident, noting that it successfully intercepted the missile. This marks a continuation of a series of attacks by the Houthis, including the sinking of the Eternity C, which resulted in multiple crew members being rescued or abducted, as per conflicting accounts from various sources.

The latest maritime confrontations form part of a broader offensive launched by the Houthis in November 2023, targeting over 100 vessels, according to Al Jazeera. In retaliation, Israel bombed strategic locations within Yemen. The Houthis have declared ships belonging to companies linked to Israel as legitimate targets, demanding an end to the aggression against Gaza and a lifting of blockades. As tensions heighten, the international community watches closely for further developments in this volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)