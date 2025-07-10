Left Menu

Elon Musk's Political Maneuvering Sparks GOP Unease

Senate Republicans express growing alarm over Elon Musk's political feud with Donald Trump, fearing his potential 'America Party' could divide conservative votes in upcoming elections. Concern rises that third-party candidates, financially backed by Musk, may influence key races, possibly benefiting Democrats and altering election dynamics.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:25 IST
Elon Musk's plan to launch an 'America Party' raises concerns among Senate Republicans about splitting conservative votes in the 2026 elections (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Elon Musk's escalating conflict with former President Donald Trump has Senate Republicans increasingly worried, as the Tesla CEO's potential formation of an 'America Party' poses a threat to the GOP's electoral prospects. Reports suggest that Musk's financial backing of third-party candidates could siphon conservative votes in crucial races.

The focus of Musk's proposed party on traditional Republican issues, such as reducing the federal debt, adds to GOP fears of its impact. Prominent lawmakers have expressed concern that Musk-backed challengers might act as spoilers, with past elections showing third-party candidates have swung key races.

While some Republicans like Sen. John Thune acknowledge the historical influence of third parties, they remain uncertain about the extent of Musk's impact. Democratic strategists warn of Musk's potential to reshape elections by targeting specific races with significant financial resources, threatening to shift control in the Senate and House.

