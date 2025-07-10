Elon Musk's Political Maneuvering Sparks GOP Unease

Elon Musk's escalating conflict with former President Donald Trump has Senate Republicans increasingly worried, as the Tesla CEO's potential formation of an 'America Party' poses a threat to the GOP's electoral prospects. Reports suggest that Musk's financial backing of third-party candidates could siphon conservative votes in crucial races.

The focus of Musk's proposed party on traditional Republican issues, such as reducing the federal debt, adds to GOP fears of its impact. Prominent lawmakers have expressed concern that Musk-backed challengers might act as spoilers, with past elections showing third-party candidates have swung key races.

While some Republicans like Sen. John Thune acknowledge the historical influence of third parties, they remain uncertain about the extent of Musk's impact. Democratic strategists warn of Musk's potential to reshape elections by targeting specific races with significant financial resources, threatening to shift control in the Senate and House.

