Beneath Sacred Skies: Global Pilgrims Unite at Sarnath for Ashadha Purnima

During the sacred full moon of Ashadha, Sarnath hosted a global gathering as devotees celebrated Ashadha Purnima at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara. The event marked the onset of Varsha Vassa and featured prayers, meditative parikrama, and speeches highlighting the enduring spiritual unity between nations. Buddhism's message of peace resonated deeply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:34 IST
Devotees participate in Ashadha Purnima celebrations at Sarnath, commemorating Buddha's first sermon and the beginning of the monastic rain retreat (Source: International Buddhist Confederation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarnath, illuminated by the sacred full moon of Ashadha, became a vibrant center of spiritual reflection as global devotees gathered at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara to celebrate Ashadha Purnima. The event, organized by the International Buddhist Confederation in collaboration with India's Ministry of Culture and the Mahabodhi Society, honored the Buddha's First Turning of the Wheel of Dharma.

The celebration also signaled the beginning of Varsha Vassa, a period of retreat and reflection for the Buddhist Sangha, as monks, nuns, and followers embarked on a meditative parikrama around the Dhamek Stupa. Amid echoing chants, Ven. Summitananda Thero opened the event, highlighting Sarnath's spiritual significance and the unity of those gathered beneath the open sky.

Speakers, including Ven. Dieu Tri and Ven. Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, emphasized the emotional and spiritual connections shared by Buddhists worldwide. The event underscored historical ties between India and Sri Lanka, as noted by Most Ven. Sumedha Thero. Closing remarks by Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche and Ven. Seelawanso Thero reinforced themes of unity and peace, concluding a day marked by profound reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

