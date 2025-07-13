Khamenei Condemns Israel's Aid Strategy in Gaza as 'Genocidal'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern critique of Israel's aid distribution strategy in Gaza, describing it as a 'cheap form of genocide,' according to reports by Al Jazeera. Khamenei's remarks highlight the severe humanitarian crisis, contrasting the stark options facing Palestinians: die from starvation or be shot while seeking aid.

He further accused Israeli strategies of being 'calculated with Western precision,' underscoring the plight of a nation that suffered under costly bombings and now faces death in food queues. Al Jazeera reports the United Nations confirms around 800 Palestinian fatalities at Gaza aid sites over six weeks.

In related developments, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini described Gaza as a 'graveyard of children and starving people,' criticizing Tel Aviv for what he termed a 'cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill under impunity.' His statements emphasize the urgent need for action to prevent further chaos.

Ravina Shamdasani, a UN human rights spokesperson, confirmed that between May and July 7, 798 killings were documented near aid points in Gaza. Additionally, reports from Haaretz indicate admissions by Israeli soldiers and US contractors of firing at unarmed Palestinians gathering for food.