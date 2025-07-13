Left Menu

Khamenei Condemns Israel's Aid Strategy in Gaza as 'Genocidal'

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei denounces Israel's handling of aid in Gaza, accusing it of genocidal tactics. Reports reveal that over 800 Palestinians died seeking aid. UN officials call Gaza a graveyard. Israeli soldiers and US contractors allegedly involved in shootings are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:14 IST
Khamenei Condemns Israel's Aid Strategy in Gaza as 'Genocidal'
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (File Image) (Image: X@Khamenei_m). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern critique of Israel's aid distribution strategy in Gaza, describing it as a 'cheap form of genocide,' according to reports by Al Jazeera. Khamenei's remarks highlight the severe humanitarian crisis, contrasting the stark options facing Palestinians: die from starvation or be shot while seeking aid.

He further accused Israeli strategies of being 'calculated with Western precision,' underscoring the plight of a nation that suffered under costly bombings and now faces death in food queues. Al Jazeera reports the United Nations confirms around 800 Palestinian fatalities at Gaza aid sites over six weeks.

In related developments, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini described Gaza as a 'graveyard of children and starving people,' criticizing Tel Aviv for what he termed a 'cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill under impunity.' His statements emphasize the urgent need for action to prevent further chaos.

Ravina Shamdasani, a UN human rights spokesperson, confirmed that between May and July 7, 798 killings were documented near aid points in Gaza. Additionally, reports from Haaretz indicate admissions by Israeli soldiers and US contractors of firing at unarmed Palestinians gathering for food.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025