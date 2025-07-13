Left Menu

Israel's Dror 1 Satellite Successfully Launched, Boosting National Communications

Israel Aerospace Industries has launched 'Dror 1,' the nation's communications satellite, via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Now orbiting at 36,000 km above Earth, the satellite will bolster Israel's communications. IAI engineers will conduct tests over the next few weeks to ensure full functionality.

13-07-2025
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) marked a significant milestone with the successful launch of 'Dror 1,' the national communications satellite. The launch took place aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning, as confirmed by the company.

Now orbiting around 36,000 kilometers above Earth, Dror 1 is set to reinforce Israel's communications infrastructure for the foreseeable future. This strategic development marks a leap forward in the nation's technological and communications capabilities. It will enhance Israel's ability to manage its communications network effectively.

Engineers from IAI will be conducting comprehensive tests in the coming weeks to validate the satellite's full operational capacity. These tests are critical to ensure that Dror 1 meets all required performance metrics and functions as expected within its orbital position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

