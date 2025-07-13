During the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, highlighted BRICS's potential for sustainable economic growth. He cited the bloc's abundant resources and advanced technologies.

Oreshkin emphasized BRICS's expanding global influence, noting its contribution to 40 per cent of global GDP and representation of over half of the world's population. He described BRICS nations as new growth centers with rapidly urbanizing societies and vast domestic markets.

He lauded BRICS for its leadership in technology sectors like telecommunications, aerospace, and nuclear energy. Oreshkin advocated for modern financial tools to support human capital development, aiming to create a sustainable global growth framework.

In a TV BRICS interview, Oreshkin celebrated the BRICS alliance's unifying spirit for progress and tangible initiatives, impacting not just BRICS but the Global South and East. He affirmed BRICS's role as a key architect of the global economic future.