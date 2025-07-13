Left Menu

BRICS: Pioneering Sustainable Growth and Global Influence

At the BRICS Business Forum in Rio, Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Maksim Oreshkin emphasized BRICS's potential to drive sustainable economic growth. As a significant force in global GDP, BRICS nations excel in technology sectors and are poised to redefine global economic frameworks with innovative financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:06 IST
BRICS: Pioneering Sustainable Growth and Global Influence
Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office (Image/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

During the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, highlighted BRICS's potential for sustainable economic growth. He cited the bloc's abundant resources and advanced technologies.

Oreshkin emphasized BRICS's expanding global influence, noting its contribution to 40 per cent of global GDP and representation of over half of the world's population. He described BRICS nations as new growth centers with rapidly urbanizing societies and vast domestic markets.

He lauded BRICS for its leadership in technology sectors like telecommunications, aerospace, and nuclear energy. Oreshkin advocated for modern financial tools to support human capital development, aiming to create a sustainable global growth framework.

In a TV BRICS interview, Oreshkin celebrated the BRICS alliance's unifying spirit for progress and tangible initiatives, impacting not just BRICS but the Global South and East. He affirmed BRICS's role as a key architect of the global economic future.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025