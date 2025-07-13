Left Menu

Accra Gears Up to Host FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival 2025

Accra will host the FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival 2025 from September 21-27, celebrating pan-African unity and growth in tourism and trade. Organized by FESTAC Africa Renaissance and Ghana's tourism authorities, the event aims to foster cultural diplomacy and economic development under the theme of sustainable growth.

Accra has been officially selected as the host city for the FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival 2025, scheduled to run from September 21 to 27. This significant cultural event is organized in collaboration with FESTAC Africa Renaissance, Ghana's Ministry of Tourism, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, with TV BRICS as the festival's media partner.

Symbolically timed, the festival opens on September 21, aligning with the birthday of Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and closes on World Tourism Day, September 27. Over seven days, the event aims to enhance pan-African cultural unity while promoting growth in tourism, trade, health, and sustainable development, according to TV BRICS.

Operating under the theme "Harnessing Health, Culture, Trade, Climate Change, Gender Equity, and Tourism for Sustainable Economic Growth," FESTAC 2025 is more than a celebration, it is envisaged as a strategic platform for collaboration and investment across Africa. Engr Yinka Abioye, Chairman of FESTAC AFRICA, noted that this festival embodies the spirit of a continent on the rise, with Ghana playing a pivotal role in uniting Africa.

Mamee Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, emphasized the festival's dual role as a cultural and economic catalyst, enhancing Ghana's tourism strategy while highlighting the nation as the continent's cultural beacon. The event is expected to attract stakeholders from across Africa, fostering regional partnerships and cultural diplomacy, and spotlighting Ghana's cultural heritage globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

