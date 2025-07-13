Rising Poliovirus Concerns in Pakistan: A Complicated Battle Against Disease

In a development raising public health concerns, poliovirus has been detected in 28 sewage samples across 20 districts in Pakistan, as reported by ARY News citing the National Reference Laboratory's findings. The samples, tested between May 8 and June 17, revealed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1), underscoring the persistent threat of this devastating disease.

The comprehensive scope of the virus's spread includes 14 positive samples from 10 districts in Sindh, while Lahore and Balochistan recorded three positive samples each, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported five from four districts. Islamabad confirmed two positive locations, and PoJK's Mirpur district also reported positive detection, highlighting a nationwide presence of poliovirus in public environments.

These findings come amid significant challenges in the country's polio vaccination campaigns, with over 60,000 documented refusals during the April anti-polio drive, according to ARY News. Sindh topped the refusal list with more than 37,000 cases in Karachi alone. The continuing reluctance exacerbates the battle against the disease, alongside logistical hurdles in regions like southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite these struggles, vaccination remains the only effective protection against this crippling disease, which threatens the most vulnerable - children under five. (ANI)