WHO Responds to Corruption Allegations Against Saima Wazed

The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed Sheikh Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, on leave from her post as Regional Director for the South-East Asia Region amid corruption allegations. This move comes after Bangladesh's interim government accused her of fraud and misuse of power.

In response to inquiries, the WHO clarified that Saima Wazed is on leave and stated that Dr Catharina Boehme will temporarily assume the role of Officer-in-Charge. The organization refrained from providing additional comments on the situation.

These developments follow Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filing cases against Wazed. Dr Catharina Boehme is set to arrive at the WHO SEARO office in New Delhi soon. The action has garnered support from Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, who emphasized the necessity of permanent resolution for maintaining integrity within the UN system.