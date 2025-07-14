Global Reverberations: Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji Leads Grand Bhagavad Gita Celebration

In a sweeping global celebration, spiritual leader Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji spearheaded a major event at Allen Stadium in Frisco, Dallas, dedicated to the Bhagavad Gita.

Attracting over 10,000 devotees from 14 countries, this monumental gathering was marked by the collective chanting of all 700 verses of the sacred text.

Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, who heads the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, has been influential in guiding followers worldwide, aiming to spread the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and its core messages of spiritual unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)