Global Reverberations: Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji Leads Grand Bhagavad Gita Celebration

A monumental global event celebrating the Bhagavad Gita concluded at Allen Stadium, Dallas, with over 10,000 participants from 14 countries. Led by Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the event highlighted spiritual unity through collective chanting, promoting the core values of Sanatana Dharma and spreading the divine wisdom of Lord Krishna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:08 IST
Devotees gather in Dallas as global Bhagavad Gita festival concludes under the leadership of spiritual leader Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at Allen Stadium (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sweeping global celebration, spiritual leader Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji spearheaded a major event at Allen Stadium in Frisco, Dallas, dedicated to the Bhagavad Gita.

Attracting over 10,000 devotees from 14 countries, this monumental gathering was marked by the collective chanting of all 700 verses of the sacred text.

Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, who heads the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, has been influential in guiding followers worldwide, aiming to spread the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and its core messages of spiritual unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

