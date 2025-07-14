Left Menu

India-China Relations See Progress Ahead of SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted progress in India-China relations amid border resolution efforts in Ladakh. Meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasized the need for de-escalation, trade cooperation, and addressing bilateral issues ahead of the upcoming SCO summit focused on global security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:27 IST
India-China Relations See Progress Ahead of SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting
EAM S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, in Beijing, China (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal meeting ahead of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged notable advancements in India-China relations, following the achieved border resolution in eastern Ladakh. Jaishankar stressed the necessity for further de-escalation and the removal of trade barriers while conversing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Jaishankar emphasized the mutual benefits of a stable relationship not only for India and China but on a global scale. He reiterated a commitment to a positive trajectory in bilateral ties and underscored the importance of regular strategic communication.

Key topics during the meeting included the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, the establishment of patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control, and the shared goal of maintaining peaceful, constructive exchanges. As the SCO summit approaches, Jaishankar promised discussions on regional security challenges, particularly counter-terrorism strategies.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

