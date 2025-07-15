UN Issues Urgent Call for Afghan Aid Amid Record Funding Shortfall

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised alarms about a critical funding gap, which is exacerbating Afghanistan's worsening humanitarian crisis. According to OCHA's latest report, just 53% of the requisite $3.06 billion for the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan has been committed, leaving a significant shortfall of $1.43 billion. The agency has urgently called on the global community to bolster their support, warning that humanitarian operations could face collapse without prompt intervention.

The report comes as distressing stories emerge from the ground. Hussain Agha Haidari, a Kabul resident, shared his plight of having to resort to shoe shining for survival due to lack of employment. 'We've tried everything to find work, knocking on countless doors. When nothing materialized, we were left with no option but to become cobblers, earning just enough to bring bread home,' Haidari explained. OCHA indicated that while 14.9 million people, making up 67% of aid recipients, have received food assistance, comprehensive aid across multiple sectors reached only 41%. Without sufficient funding, the agency emphasized, maintaining essential operations will be impossible.

The Afghan Ministry of Economy has reiterated OCHA's concerns, particularly as the country faces a significant influx of returning refugees. 'OCHA's report comes as Afghanistan experiences a large return of its people. We call on international bodies to expedite and prioritize aid delivery more than ever before,' stated Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy. Concurrently, economic experts emphasize the necessity for long-term development investments alongside immediate aid. 'Current aid efforts are short-term solutions for urgent relief. Long-term poverty elimination requires strategic investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and sustainable development,' highlighted economic analyst Mohammad Asif Stanekzai.

OCHA continues to appeal for immediate international action to bridge the funding gap, warning that resource shortages could severely worsen humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan. (ANI)

