Looming Crisis: Over a Million Nigerians Face Hunger Due to Funding Shortfall

The UN World Food Programme has raised alarms as more than a million residents of northeastern Nigeria may soon be deprived of essential food and nutrition aid. The plea for funding comes as both violence and hunger escalate in the region.

In a recent announcement, the WFP confirmed it would reduce its assistance dramatically, catering to only 72,000 individuals in February compared to the 1.3 million it supported last year during the lean season. The overall hunger crisis is projected to affect 35 million people in Nigeria this year, marking the most severe figures on the African continent according to WFP data.

David Stevenson, WFP's Nigeria Country Director, expressed concerns about the devastating humanitarian, security, and economic repercussions for those forced to flee in search of sustenance. Compounded by a reduction in international aid, the situation has deepened, severely impacting food supply and malnutrition levels.