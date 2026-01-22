Left Menu

Looming Crisis: Over a Million Nigerians Face Hunger Due to Funding Shortfall

Over a million people in northeastern Nigeria risk losing access to emergency food and nutrition aid as the UN World Food Programme faces funding constraints. The agency announced a significant reduction in assistance and highlighted escalating violence and hunger as critical concerns for the region.

The UN World Food Programme has raised alarms as more than a million residents of northeastern Nigeria may soon be deprived of essential food and nutrition aid. The plea for funding comes as both violence and hunger escalate in the region.

In a recent announcement, the WFP confirmed it would reduce its assistance dramatically, catering to only 72,000 individuals in February compared to the 1.3 million it supported last year during the lean season. The overall hunger crisis is projected to affect 35 million people in Nigeria this year, marking the most severe figures on the African continent according to WFP data.

David Stevenson, WFP's Nigeria Country Director, expressed concerns about the devastating humanitarian, security, and economic repercussions for those forced to flee in search of sustenance. Compounded by a reduction in international aid, the situation has deepened, severely impacting food supply and malnutrition levels.

