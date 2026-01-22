Left Menu

Nigeria's Hunger Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Nearly 35 million Nigerians face hunger risks this year as global aid diminishes, impacting 3 million children with severe malnutrition. The UN highlights rising violence and reduced aid capacity, urging focus on lifesaving measures. Nigeria shows growing national crisis ownership amidst funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:06 IST
Nigeria's Hunger Crisis: A Nation on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark revelation, the United Nations warns that nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year, with 3 million children facing severe malnutrition. This comes in the wake of a global reduction in aid budgets, jeopardizing food support efforts across the nation.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 humanitarian plan in Abuja, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Malick Fall, emphasized the unsustainability of the foreign-led aid model. Fall highlighted increasing violence in northeastern regions like Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, where over 4,000 lives have been lost to attacks and bombings within just eight months of 2025, equaling the toll of 2023.

Amid dwindling resources, the UN plans to deliver $516 million in aid this year, focused on the most critical needs. The situation has spurred national ownership of crisis responses, with local funding initiatives addressing food shortages and disaster preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026