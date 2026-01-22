Nigeria's Hunger Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

In a stark revelation, the United Nations warns that nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year, with 3 million children facing severe malnutrition. This comes in the wake of a global reduction in aid budgets, jeopardizing food support efforts across the nation.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 humanitarian plan in Abuja, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Malick Fall, emphasized the unsustainability of the foreign-led aid model. Fall highlighted increasing violence in northeastern regions like Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, where over 4,000 lives have been lost to attacks and bombings within just eight months of 2025, equaling the toll of 2023.

Amid dwindling resources, the UN plans to deliver $516 million in aid this year, focused on the most critical needs. The situation has spurred national ownership of crisis responses, with local funding initiatives addressing food shortages and disaster preparations.

