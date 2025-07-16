Madhya Pradesh CM Forges International Ties: Youth Development & Sports Take Center Stage in Spain Visit

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a significant diplomatic visit to Madrid, the headquarters of Spain's football powerhouse, La Liga. As part of his official Spanish tour, Yadav is exploring global investment prospects under the 'Global Dialogue 2025' initiative, with a focus on technology exchange and job creation for his state.

Yadav and senior La Liga officials engaged in meaningful discussions about potential partnerships centered on sports and youth development. Infrastructure support, grassroots growth, and comprehensive football training dominated their conversations. The Chief Minister's Office conveyed that this collaboration reflects Madhya Pradesh's ambition to empower its youth through international sports alliances.

During his stay in Spain, lasting until July 19, Yadav is slated to engage in bilateral talks with Dinesh K Patnaik, India's Ambassador, and delve into business and investment vistas. His agenda includes participating in leadership dialogues, interacting with business institutions in Madrid and Barcelona, and meeting the Indian diaspora, alongside leading an industry-focused tour.

The chief minister commenced this European venture after a productive three-day visit to the UAE, discussing potential collaborations with key industry players like DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone, LuLu Group, and the Tata Group. Meetings with prominent UAE ministers underscored the multifaceted purpose of his international engagement.

In lighter news, FC Barcelona lifted the 28th La Liga title for the 2024-25 season under the leadership of Hansi Flick, marking another historic milestone for the club. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)