Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Forges International Ties: Youth Development & Sports Take Center Stage in Spain Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a pivotal tour in Spain, exploring collaborations with La Liga to boost sports infrastructure and youth development. Part of his broader initiative, 'Global Dialogue 2025', Yadav's visit aims to attract global investment and sustainable growth opportunities for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Forges International Ties: Youth Development & Sports Take Center Stage in Spain Visit
MP CM Mohan Yadav visits La Liga HQ in Madrid. (Photo/X@MPCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a significant diplomatic visit to Madrid, the headquarters of Spain's football powerhouse, La Liga. As part of his official Spanish tour, Yadav is exploring global investment prospects under the 'Global Dialogue 2025' initiative, with a focus on technology exchange and job creation for his state.

Yadav and senior La Liga officials engaged in meaningful discussions about potential partnerships centered on sports and youth development. Infrastructure support, grassroots growth, and comprehensive football training dominated their conversations. The Chief Minister's Office conveyed that this collaboration reflects Madhya Pradesh's ambition to empower its youth through international sports alliances.

During his stay in Spain, lasting until July 19, Yadav is slated to engage in bilateral talks with Dinesh K Patnaik, India's Ambassador, and delve into business and investment vistas. His agenda includes participating in leadership dialogues, interacting with business institutions in Madrid and Barcelona, and meeting the Indian diaspora, alongside leading an industry-focused tour.

The chief minister commenced this European venture after a productive three-day visit to the UAE, discussing potential collaborations with key industry players like DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone, LuLu Group, and the Tata Group. Meetings with prominent UAE ministers underscored the multifaceted purpose of his international engagement.

In lighter news, FC Barcelona lifted the 28th La Liga title for the 2024-25 season under the leadership of Hansi Flick, marking another historic milestone for the club. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025