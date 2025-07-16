Left Menu

Political Shakeup: Oli Government Loses Majority in National Assembly

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government has lost its majority in the National Assembly after the Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal withdrew support. Although the ruling coalition maintains control in the lower house, the withdrawal challenges its power to pass legislation in the upper chamber.

In a significant political shift, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government finds itself in a precarious situation as it loses its majority in the National Assembly. The Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N), under the leadership of Upendra Yadav, withdrew its support, reducing the ruling alliance to a minority position in the upper house.

The JSP-N's withdrawal, announced by chief whip Rekha Yadav, came after the party cited 11 reasons for its decision, including the government's failure to ensure good governance, curb corruption, and address economic issues. This decision follows a parliamentary meeting held earlier, marking a critical juncture for the governing coalition.

Despite retaining a majority in the House of Representatives, the ruling alliance's reduced clout in the 59-member National Assembly poses challenges for legislative approvals. The opposition now holds sway with 30 votes, complicating Prime Minister Oli's efforts to pass new bills, though he need not seek a confidence vote unless a coalition partner withdraws support.

